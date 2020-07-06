Recreating Janhvi Kapoor's Splendid Look In A Bandhani Drape; See Styling Tips

The choice of unique outfit makes one stand out at any function. The one outfit which can help one turn heads and make a fashion statement is a sari. However, more than a regular sari, it’s the bandhani designed drape which steals the attention at any function. The perfect inspiration for the traditional saree look comes from Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who never fails to mesmerise fans with her ultimate fashion choices. The actor is one film old in Bollywood, but her fashion picks have made the actor one of the famous fashionistas in the Hindi film industry. Keep reading to recreate the look in bandhani like Janhvi Kapoor:

Back in December 2018, Janhvi Kapoor got everyone’s attention when a photoshoot of hers went viral on social media. In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen sporting a pristine bandhani drape. The actor paired up her saree with a velvet blouse in a darker shade of green. Further, the actor tied her hair in a messy braid and rounded off her look with regal jewellery. As for glam, Janhvi kept her cheeks rosy and opted to have a bright lip shade to go with it.

Here’s how you can recreate Janhvi Kapoor’s splendid look

One can opt for a bandhani sari for family get-togethers or weddings. If it’s a day function, a bright-coloured bandhani sari is a perfect fit for the event. Further, one can also wear the saree for haldi or mehndi ceremonies. The actor's statement look can be recreated in more ways than one.

For people on a shoestring budget, one can go to any wholesale market and get bandhani drape in the colour of their choice and turn it into a sari. On the other hand, for those who love to buy readymade stuff, there are many online stores for the drape. Usually, a bandhani sari is paired with a contrasting solid colour blouse to let the two shades stand out perfectly.

But just like Janhvi Kapoor, one can also opt for a blouse in a darker shade of their sari. Although the actor chose green, one can go all out on the colour palette and pick their favourite shades. Like Janhvi Kapoor, one can either go rosy for makeup as it suits best on any outfits, or one can also go with the nude side to keep it natural.

As for jewellery, one can either opt for a choker like Janhvi, or for some long neckpieces. However, the key to acing this look is to let the drape do the talking with jewellery complementing the look, rather than contrasting it.

