Janhvi Kapoor Or Ananya Panday: Who Wore The Golden Lehenga Better?

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are two Bollywood fashionistas known for their unique sense of style. On various occasions, many divas have been spotted wearing either identical outfits or strikingly similar ones. The charming Janhvi Kapoor and the gorgeous Ananya Panday have also been seen wearing a similar outfit. Both of the actors opted for a shimmery gold lehenga. Take a look at their pictures and decide who wore it better:

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's Fashion Wardrobe Has Always Had These Five Labels; See Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore this ethnic ensemble at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding reception. Her outfit was designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Ghosla and featured mirror embellishments. The actor paired her lehenga with a bold blouse that had a vibrant look. She kept her choice of jewellery tasteful and straightforward with chaandbalis. As for hairdo and glam, Janhvi Kapoor kept a pretty exterior with nude makeup and kohl-lined eyes. She tied her hair in a messy low-bun so as to give her a sophisticated look.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Vs Janhvi Kapoor: Who Stole The Show In The Dress?

Ananya Panday

In the above picture, Ananya Panday is seen wearing a Kresha Bajaj lehenga. The stunning lehenga was covered entirely with a metal beaten sequins, matte beads and glass crystals, and all of these were intricately sewn on to create the shape of waves. Her lehenga had star and shell motifs running throughout the piece. Her makeup was extremely dewy and glowy. She accessorised her stunning looks with a choker neckpiece with hair in a middle partition and with curls.

On the work front

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is a biopic on the former IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena. The makers of the film recently announced that the film would be directly released on the OTT platform Netflix. Janhvi will also be seen in Roohi Afzana, a horror-comedy which will also feature Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in lead roles. Apart from this, the actor has also signed movies like Dostana 2, Takht, and Bombay Girl.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film received a positive response from the critics and audience alike. Currently, Ananya Pandey is gearing up for her upcoming film Khali Peeli, which is directed by Maqbool Khan. The movie Khali Peeli will also feature Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter in the lead role.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's Stunning Pictures In Little Black Dress To Take Fashion Inspiration From

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Or Ananya Panday; Who Wore The Plaid Suit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.