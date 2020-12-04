Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Posts Pictures With Husband Anand, Says He Makes 'everyday Phenomenal'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in the summer of 2018. The actor and her businessman husband never have failed to give relationship goals to their fans and followers. The couple often travels to London and spend quite some time there whenever Sonam is not busy with shooting. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently posted a series of cute pictures with husband Anand, read on to know more about the post.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post

Sonam and Anand's wedding in May 2018 was the talk of the town and the couple since then have been really happy together, as their pictures also suggest. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures with husband Anand Ahuja and captioned it, "I love you.. you make #everydayphenomenal". The hashtag 'everyday phenomenal' has been in use ever since their wedding and every celebrity who posted pictures from the wedding ceremony used this hashtag. You can see the pictures here.

The Veere Di Wedding actor posted a series of five pictures with her businessman husband. The first picture showed the couple laughing in the outdoors, while it was snowing. Sonam is in a black overcoat while Anand wore a blue overcoat with a black muffler. The second picture is also from the same location but here the pair can be seen walking away from the camera, holding hands, and walking amidst snow-covered roads. The third photo that the star shared is from one of the pre-wedding festivities of their much talked about marriage. Sonam can be seen looking stunning in a pastel green saree with heavy jewellery while Anand is wearing a white kurta. The last two images are from the couple's travels and the two of them are twinning in black clothes and black sunglasses.

Sonam Kapoor's filmography

Sonam Kapoor started her Bollywood career with Ranbir Kapoor in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Saawariya. The actor has appeared in more than 20 movies over the years. Some of her best works include Padman, Aisha, Delhi-6, Veere Di Wedding, Khoobsurat, Raanjhanaa and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Sonam even won a National Award for her portrayal of Neerja Bhanot in the movie Neerja.

Image Credits: Sonam Kapoor Official Instagram Account

