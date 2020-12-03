Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Instagram Update Sums Up All Of Ours 2020 Perfectly, See Here

The year 2020 has been tough on all of us and dealing with 2020 was a battle for everyone whether it was dealing with COVID, dealing with losses, working from home or working for home. Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and has perfectly described all of our emotions using one facial expression which sums up the year 2020 pretty well. See Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post here.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram is quite popular of her relatable posts. Janhvi is a regular on Instagram like most millennials and keeps giving her fans updates from her life. Janhvi shares a lot of photos from her photoshoots and even behind the scenes from her shoots. Janhvi's captions are quirky and her fans adore her for that. The Dhadak actor recently took to her Instagram and posted a couple of photos from one of her recent photoshoots.

In the photo, Janhvi was seen wearing a black denim dress which looks like a jumpsuit. She wore black boots to tie up the look together. Janhvi posed looking at the camera and in the first frame, she can be seen giving an intense and sensual look. On the other hand, the second picture saw Janhvi making a goofy face. Sitting down and posing in the outfit and location Janhvi posted these two pictures which according to her sums up how we are all trying to keep it together this year. Janhvi took to her caption and explained the emotions behind her post and fans agree with her funny take. See Janhvi's post and comments here.

If you want to see more of Janhvi's goofy yet cute photos, here are some more of Janhvi Kapoor's photos from her Instagram. Here is a photo Janhvi posted on August 6, 2020. Janhvi posted a collage of nine pictures which she took during a digital promotion. Janhvi was seen wearing a yellow dress in this picture and she said the many expressions in this photo explain her many moods during the online promotional drives.

