Kylie Jenner's Birthday Wish For Janhvi Kapoor Goes Viral; Watch Video

A clip of Janhvi Kapoor is doing the rounds on social media platforms where she revealed that Kylie Jenner wished her on her birthday. The actor is seen showing a clip where Kylie had seemingly sent her a video on her birthday. The video was posted and netizens on Twitter captioned the post as "Kylie Jenner wished Janhvi on her birthday wow. The girl didn’t even go around flexing about it".

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she was wished by Kylie Jenner on her birthday

The clip has gone viral on Twitter and fans are circulating the clip on social media. In the clip, Janhvi Kapoor is seen enjoying a meal with Shanaya Kapoor and her family. The two are seen imitating the Kardashian and Jenner sisters when Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor asks Janhvi, “Didn’t Kylie wish you happy birthday?” Janhvi responds, “Yeah, she did” and passes her phone.

Kylie Jenner is heard saying in the saying, “hey Janhvi, it’s Kylie. We love you”. Kylie then gave her a flying kiss. Watch the video below.

The girl didn’t even go around flexing about it👏 pic.twitter.com/RZlJp6f7tD — - (@SidharthsFairy) November 27, 2020

Netizens react

When a netizen uploaded the clip on Twitter, the fans of Janhvi Kapoor went into a frenzy and were shook that she did not ‘flex it’ or flaunt how Kylie had wished her. A number of people on social media were pumped to see Kylie Jenner sent Janhvi a birthday wish. Check out some of the fan reactions to Kylie Jenner’s birthday wish to Janhvi Kapoor below.

Kylie wished Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday???? I mean.. 😱😱😱 — M. (@xmanishaa) November 28, 2020

KYLIE JENNER SENT JANHVI KAPOOR A HAPPY BIRTHDAY VID???? the clout levels are off the charts — restoring trade relations with China 🌐 (@FrankbyXmas) November 28, 2020

Janhvi Kapoor and Shanya Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Shanaya Kapoor is actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter. Janhvi and Shanaya are cousin sisters. Check out some of their pictures together on various social media platforms below.

On another note, Janhvi Kapoor had posted a series of pictures on her Instagram profile where she was seen celebrating Diwali with her family. The actor was seen wearing a mustard saree which she paired up with an embellished blouse. She went for smoky eyes and kept her make up natural, check out her pictures below.

Janhvi also posted a couple of pictures with sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor. The actor shared heartwarming pictures with her family as they posed for the camera. Check out the pictures of Jahnvi Kapoor with her family below.

