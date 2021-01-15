Janhvi Kapoor Makes Fun Of Her Cooking Skills And All Amateur Bakers Will Relate

A few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor appeared on the What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan show. On Kareena Kapoor's chat show, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her interest in cooking and baking. She also spoke about her family's reaction to the food she made. Read ahead to know more.

In the show, when Kareena asked Janhvi about her cooking interests, she said that before she started working, she had a lot of interest in cooking and still does. She also said that she used to make her family taste the food and desserts that she would make. While doing so, she jokingly said that her family had 'food poisoning' because of her desserts several times.

It is known that the actress loves to make desserts and she made many of them during the coronavirus lockdown. Earlier, she had made a special carrot cake for her sister, Khushi Kapoor. Khushi had rejected the cake made my Janhvi. Later, she also made the banana in toffee sauce dessert which was again rejected by her sister.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post -

Alongside cooking, the actress loves belly dancing too. Recently, she shared a video on Instagram showcasing her belly-dancing skills. In the video, Janhvi is seen grooving on the song San Sanana from Asoka, originally starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. She looked stylish in a pair of harem pants and a white crop top. She captioned her post saying that she was missing post burrito belly dance sessions. Fans and followers loved the video and showered it with numerous likes and comments.

More about Janhvi Kapoor -

Janhvi Kapoor primarily works in Bollywood films. She made her acting debut in with the romantic drama film Dhadak in 2018, which was a commercial success. She has starred in the Netflix films such as Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She played the role of an IAF pilot in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. This role was gained positive reviews from the viewers. She will soon be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai. The film's shooting has begun on January 11. A few days ago, she shared her first look from the film on her Instagram.

