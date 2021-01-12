Janhvi Kapoor Belly Dances To 'San Sanana' In Her Latest Instagram Video! Watch

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram recently to share glimpses of her belly dancing to Alka Yagnik's San Sanana from the 2001 Bollywood film Asoka. Her video has stirred the internet, as she is seen gracefully dancing to the track effortlessly. In the one-minute video snippet, the actress is seen dancing her heart out gracefully. She is seen donning a white top teamed with a pair of white Patiala. Janhvi Kapoor's belly dance video has received 349,968 views so far. She has captioned the video which read, “Missing post burrito belly dance sessionz 🌯🤢💕🙃” Take a look at her amazing belly dancing skills here:

Read more: Janhvi Kapoor Bought An Apartment In Juhu Worth Rs 39 Crores: Reports

Read more: Janhvi Kapoor-Kartik Aaryan Spotted After Rumoured Goa Holiday, Fans Ask 'are They Dating?

More Janhvi Kapoor updates

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram is littered with several pictures of hers, related to her travel adventures and film promotions. Not more than a week ago, Janhvi Kapoor and Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Karthik Aaryan were reportedly spotted holidaying together in Goa, which sparked off dating rumours from their fans.

Her movies include her debut acting role in the Shashank Kaitan directorial, Dhadak (2018), alongside then-newcomer Ishaan Khatter. This film was a remake of the 2016 Marathi film Sairat. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film was largely panned by critics for being inferior to the remake and for glossing over the critical subject of 'caste discrimination' which was the main undercurrent of Sairat.

Janhvi Kapoor's next film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) released with critical and commercial success on Netflix. It was based on real-life Indian Air-Force officer and former helicopter pilot Gunjan Saxena, who became the only woman to be part of the Kargil War and the first woman IAF Officer to go into war.

Read more: Tiger Shroff Has 'rubber Or Bones In His Body?', Marvels Anupam Kher; Jackie, Ayesha React

Read more: Lata Mangeshkar Pays Respect To Swami Vivekananda On His 158th Birth Anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor has recently commenced shooting for Aanand L Rai’s production venture titled ‘GoodLuck Jerry’. She will be next seen in ‘Dostana 2’ alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya in the lead roles. She is also a part of a period drama ‘Takht’ featuring blockbuster names like Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more. She will also be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao for ‘Roohi Afza’.

Promo Pic: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.