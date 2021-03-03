Dakota Fanning To Play Susan Ford In Upcoming Anthology Series 'The First Lady'

Dakota Fanning has signed on to portray Susan Ford in the upcoming Showtime anthology series titled The First Lady. She will be joined by co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Aaron Eckhart, who will play Betty Ford and US President Gerald Ford. The First Lady also stars Viola Davis as former First Lady Michelle Obama, Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, and O-T Fagbenle as President Barack Obama, among others. The First Lady is created for television by Aaron Cooley, which is described as a "re-framing of American leadership" told through the lens of the women of The White House.

Dakota Fanning plays Susan Ford in Showtime's The First Lady

Susan Ford is the only daughter of former US President Gerald Ford and former First Lady Betty Ford. Susan was a teenager during her father Gerald's time in The White House from 1974 to 1977. Susan is often credited by the press for introducing progressive ideas to her family during a tumultuous period in the USA during the '70s. The anthology series reunites Dakota Fanning with Michelle Pfeiffer with whom she starred in the 2001 film I Am Sam. For her performance as Lucy Dawson in the film, Fanning became the youngest actor be nominated for the Screen Actors Guild award at the age of seven. She also won a Best Young Actor/Actress Critics Choice Award for I Am Sam well as for War of the Worlds (2005) directed by Steven Spielberg.

Fanning will appear in The First Lady as a series regular in six episodes. O-T Fagbenle will also join as a series regular with recurring guest stars Rhys Wakefield, Judy Greer, Jayme Lawson and Kristine Froseth. Season 1 will be directed by Bird Box director Susanne Bier and will focus on the lives of Eleanor Roosevelt (Anderson), Betty Ford (Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Davis). Aaron Cooley has writing credits for the series and will also serve as the executive producer along with Cathy Schulman, Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions, Andrew Wang, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan.

More about Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning is well known for starring in a variety of Hollywood films like Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Steven Spielberg's War of the Worlds, Uptown Girls, Man on Fire, the Twilight films, and Please Stand By. She had appeared in an episode of Friends in 2004 as an eight-year-old Mackenzie as well as an episode in the medical drama series ER. Fanning was most recently seen in the TNT series The Alienist as Sara Howard.

