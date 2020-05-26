Rajkummar Rao Shuts Down Speculation Of Starring In 'Dostana 2'; Wishes That He Was

Critically acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao recently spoke to a leading entertainment portal about how he is spending his quarantine time, his schedule, and Dostana 2. In the past, there have been rumours that stated that the actor will be seen in the spiritual remake of the comedy-drama, Dostana. Read further ahead for more details:

Rajkummar Rao on Dostana 2

According to reports, Rajkummar Rao, who is known for films like Stree, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi!, was recently seen talking about his time spent in quarantine and Dostana 2. Dostana 2 will be a sequel of Dostana, which originally featured John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role with Priyanka Chopra. In the interview, the actor denied the rumours and said that he will not be doing Dostana 2.

He further said that he wishes he was doing the film but unfortunately he could not do it as it did not work out. He then stated that he has a lot of respect for director Karan Johar, who will be directing the film and would like to collaborate with the famed director soon. Rao then talked about his upcoming films and stated that he has finished the shoot of Turram Khan with his mentor Hansal Mehta.

He then went on to talk about how he was shooting for Roohi Afzana with actor Janhvi Kapoor, but due to the lockdown, they had to put it on hold. Now that the GUILD has given a green signal to resuming film shoots, several projects that were put on pause will commence their filming. Roohi Afzana will be one of those films.

Rajkummar Rao then talked about his quarantine schedule and stated that he is totally fine with the lockdown. He then reportedly said that he is spending a lot of time with himself and is not talking about his films and projects with anyone as he has been doing that for over three years now. Rao also mentioned that he is watching a lot of stuff on OTT platforms and has also been spending time working out.

