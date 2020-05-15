Janhvi Kapoor And Kartik Aaryan Starrer Dostana 2's London Schedule Cancelled?

It is not a hidden fact that the coronavirus pandemic has affected the film industry in a brutal manner. The shooting of many films has been stalled mid-way with the filmmakers left waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to be over. Talking about these films, one of them is the Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan starrer film Dostana 2.

The film, Dostana 2 is the remake of the 2008 hit film which starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in a pivotal role. The film was a quirky take on homosexuality and was helmed by Tarun Mansukhani. The songs of the movie too managed to be chartbusters.

Dostana 2 marks the debut of Laksh Lalwani

Talking about the Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan starrer film Dostana 2, the movie was supposed to be released at the end of this year. The Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan starrer also marks the debut of newbie Laksh Lalwani and the directorial debut of Collin Cunha. Right since its inception, the Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan starrer had become one of the most awaited movies of this year.

An extensive portion of Dostana 2 was to be shot in London

However, now the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is playing a spoilsport in the shooting process of Dostana 2. The makers of the Janhvi Kapoor starrer, Dostana 2 also revealed in an interview with an esteemed publication that the shooting of the film was almost complete before the remaining shoot got indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The makers also revealed that an extensive portion of the Janhvi Kapoor starrer was to be shot in London but now the writers have to re-write an important plot of the movie.

The makers reportedly did not reveal the new location where the Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan starrer will be shot but they hinted that it may be shot somewhere in India. A source close to the makers of the film also revealed to the publication that London has become one of the favourite shooting destinations for the Bollywood directors as the government offers a huge rebate.

The source further revealed that the releases in the early phase of the year like Angrezi Medium, Street Dancer, Jawaani Janeman, Bhangra Pa Le and Happy Hardy And Heer have also been shot in London.

However, now the Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan starrer cannot be shot in London as it is one of the locations with the maximum COVID-19 cases. The producers and the actors will now prefer to stay away from Europe and America until the situation gets better. The Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan starrer film had also reached a roadblock earlier when its shooting schedule in Delhi due to the increasing air-pollution, had got stalled in November, last year.

