Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About The Last Conversation She Had With Her Mother Sridevi

Bollywood veteran Sridevi’s death in 2018 came as a huge shock to the industry. Her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were left devastated. The two were known to share a close, intimate bond with their mother and the sudden demise came as a shock to them. In a previous interview, Janhvi Kapoor had revealed what her last conversation with Sridevi was like.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Her Birthday With Not Just One But Four Different Cakes

Janhvi Kapoor’s last conversation with Sridevi

In an interview, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that whenever she was home, her mother, Sridevi would put her to sleep. She also mentioned how Sridevi would lovingly even feed her food when they were home. At the time of her mother’s death, Janhvi Kapoor was still filming for her debut film, Dhadak.

The night before Sridevi was supposed to leave for Dubai, Janhvi Kapoor had asked her mother to tuck her to sleep. By the time Sridevi finished her packing and went into Janhvi Kapoor’s room, the actor was already half asleep. She went on to say in the interview, how even at that time, she could feel her mother slowly patting her head.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor Puts Her Self-quarantine Time To A Colourful Use; See Pics

However, Janhvi Kapoor was to shoot early the next morning and hence, could not get a chance to say goodbye to Sridevi. Janhvi Kapoor is often seen sharing pictures from her childhood reminiscing her days with her mother, Sridevi. Both the Kapoor daughters never shy away from expressing their love and respect for their late mother. Even today, Janhvi Kapoor follows her mother’s tradition of visiting Tirupati Temple on Sridevi’s birth anniversary every year.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note, Expresses She Can Still Feel Her Mother

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor Entertains Her Fans With An Impromptu Classical Dance Performance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.