Janhvi Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Note, Expresses She Can Still Feel Her Mother

The recent coronavirus outbreak has got all Bollywood celebrities confined to their homes. During this period of self-quarantine, many celebrities are spending some quality time with their loved ones or either trying newer things to pass time. Actor Janhvi Kapoor is no different. However, she recently penned a heartfelt note mentioning the things she has learnt during this time.

Janhvi Kapoor pens a heartfelt note

Janhvi Kapoor is among the millions of people across the world who are currently in a lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. After spending almost a week inside her house, the young actor recently penned a note mentioning all the things she has learnt during this period. The post talked about every important aspect of Janhvi Kapoor's life.

In the post, Janhvi Kapoor mentioned how she has a new-found respect and gratitude for the things she is blessed with in life. She added that she has been able to value the food that she has. She added that not knowing whether the house supplies will last for the entire lockdown period has made her value the food more than ever.

Janhvi Kapoor also added how she can still feel the presence of her mother, Sridevi inside their house. She added, “I’ve learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room”. Janvhi Kapoor also added that this period of lockdown has brought her closer to her family.

While talking about her father, Janhvi Kapoor added that she has now realised that her father misses her. She went on to say, “Before lockdown, whenever he was home; he would wait for me and Khushi to come back from work or from meetings or from our friend's houses to spend time with us”. She mentioned how now she only has to walk across the hall to see her father’s smiling face.

Janhvi Kapoor also said that she has a new-found love for movies. She also added that she is looking forward to learning more every day in this lockdown period. She even asked her fans to stay calm and be open to their feelings during this time. In the caption, Janvhi Kapoor added that she has now learnt that she loves to write as well.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s post here:

