Janhvi Kapoor On Work From Home Concept; Actor Complains 'they Said It'll Be Fun'

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, to share pictures of her working from home. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing how tired she is of the entire process. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor gave fans a sneak peek into how she works at home. In the pictures, the actor can be seen sitting in front of the laptop holding her cup of coffee. However, one can also notice how tired Janhvi looks as she goes on give an eye roll. The actor can be seen donning a fur coat and blue pants. She also completed her look with a middle parting ponytail, well-done brows, kohled eyeliner, blush pink highlighter and glossy lips.

Along with the picture, the actor went on to give her opinion on the work from home culture. She wrote, “Work from home they said. It’ll be fun they said. And added a cold face emoji”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as Janhvi shared the pictures online, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with all things nice. The post went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to comment on how gorgeous the actor looks, while some also revealed their reaction on work the work from home option. One of the users wrote, “Holy guacamole, you look stunning”. While the other one said, “Ah. Work from home is not that bad though”. Check out a few comments below.

Earlier this post, Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures featuring herself and her friend enjoying the cold weather. In the picture, the duo can be seen having fun in a forest that is covered with red leaves on the ground. The actor is currently shooting for her upcoming film in Punjab. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor penned a sweet and simple caption. Take a look at the post below.

