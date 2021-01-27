Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Winter With Her Friend In A Forest-like Area; Netizens React

On January 26, 2021, Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring herself and her friend enjoying the cold weather. In the picture, the duo can be seen having fun in a forest that is covered with red leaves on the ground. Janhvi is currently shooting for her upcoming flick in Punjab. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi penned a simple caption. Have a look at her latest post.

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys the cold weather in a forest-like area

Also read: Shoot Of Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Good Luck Jerry' Halted By The Farmers In Punjab

In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen wearing an all-white winter outfit while her friend is dressed in an off-white jacket and a black tank top and black pants. Janhvi’s long hair was kept loose and she wore minimal makeup. The duo can be seen running on red, fallen leaves in a forested area. In her caption, the Dhadak actor simply wrote, “Cold/mess”.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Her Dating Strategy And Making The "first Move" | Watch

Many of her friends from the industry and her fans reacted to the pictures and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A fan commented, “Janhvi ji nice and cute picture and janhvi ji very beautiful view of nature” with a thumbs-up emoticon. Another fan wrote, “So pretty” with a pink heart. A fan page commented, “Thank u for blessing” with a pink heart. Another user commented, “@janhvikapoor Can’t take my eyes from you”. Several of her fans simply called her 'lovely', 'cutie' and 'beautiful'.

Janhvi Kapoor's movies

Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming flick Good Lucky Jerry in Punjab. According to Hindustan Times, the shoot was disrupted twice in the past few days. The crew was shooting near Fatehgarh when they were first disrupted while the second disruption took place in Patiala.

Also read: As Janhvi Kapoor Buys A Rs 39 Crore House, Take A Look At Her Whopping Net Worth

The outlet also reported that on January 23, 2021, the shooting in Patiala came to a halt after farmers held a protest near the Civil Lines area. The farmers allegedly opposed the filming of the film. They shouted slogans against Bollywood as ‘no actor’ extended their support to the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws by the Centre.

Janhvi Kapoor also took to her Instagram story to extend her support for the farmers. She wrote, “Farmers are at the heart of our country. I recognize and value the role that they play in feeding our nation. I hope a resolution is reached soon that benefits the farmers".

Image Source: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor's Film Shoot Halted By Farmer Group; Resumption Only After Crew Pens Support

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.