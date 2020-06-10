Jahnvi Kapoor's Team Keeps Telling Her To Post Videos Like 'inherently Cool' Sister Khushi

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has garnered a humungous fan following on social media. However, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, the Dhadak actor revealed how her sister Khushi Kapoor is quite good at stealing the limelight when it comes to her social media presence. Janhvi Kapoor disclosed that her team sends her references of her sister’s TikTok videos.

Janhvi Kapoor revealed that her team wants her to be more active on social media just like her sister. She also admitted that Khushi Kapoor is the "coolest" member of her family. According to her, Khushi doesn’t even try to be cool, it is an inbuilt quality of her. Stressing about the fact how much she idolises her, Janhvi Kapoor wonders if Khushi Kapoor thinks about her in the same way, she said.

Further on, Janhvi Kapoor thinks that Khushi is an "America’s Next Top Model" kinda person. When asked what annoys her little sister, Janhvi said that she is very clingy. Janhvi Kapoor needs her attention all the time and she loves to jump on her all the time, she said. The actor was also seen getting candid about her childhood memories and revealed that Khushi Kapoor was a chubby child.

Janhvi Kapoor used to call her Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan as she had rolls of fat that looked like biceps. She used to pinch and bite her, revealed Janhvi. Khushi Kapoor’s TikTok videos are widely shared on the Internet.

Recently, both the Kapoor sisters were seen taking up social media challenges. Khushi Kapoor shared videos of her playing ‘Put a finger down’ and ‘who is most likely to’. While Janhvi Kapoor can be seen dressed in a casual white top and shorts. Khushi Kapoor can be seen donning a white top which is paired with casual trousers. Have a look at their TikTok videos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor upcoming release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will have an OTT release. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the movie will also star Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Ayesha Raza in prominent roles. The makers of the movie announced that the movie will release on Netflix in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

