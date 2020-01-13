Janhvi Kapoor's Trip Down The Memory Lane; Shares Old Photo Of Boney Kapoor & Anil Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, who is all set for the release of her upcoming biographical drama Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is slated to release on March 13, 2020, took to her social media handle and posted a throwback photo of a Boney Kapoor film, which also featured her uncle Anil Kapoor. It was an 80's photo. Read on to know more about the entire story here.

Janhvi’s throwback Instagram post

Janhvi Kapoor, who is the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Sridevi, and producer Boney Kapoor, took to her official Instagram handle to post a throwback photo from her father Boney Kapoor’s 1980 drama film Hum Paanch.

In the film, fans had also got to see a young Anil Kapoor, who made a cameo in the Sanjeev Kumar starrer. The photo was a black and white one and featured Anil Kappor and Hum Paanch’s producer Boney

Kapoor. She posted this photo in the story section of Instagram. Here is the Instagram story.

(Image credits: Jahnvi Kapoor | Instagram)

Janhvi’s upcoming films

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her acting debut with the 2018 romance flick Dhadak, is all set to give three back to back films, slated for release in 2020. They include a biographical drama titled Gunjan Saxena, a comedy-horror titled Roohi Afza, and a romantic comedy Dostana 2.

Two of the films are confirmed to release this year, whereas Dostana 2, according to reports may come this year. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is about the life story of IAF Pilot Saxena, who became the first Indian Air Force pilot. It will also feature Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in the supporting roles.

Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen as a cast member in the horror-comedy along with Rajkummar Rao, which is slated to release on April 17, 2020. Fans of Kapoor are all excited about the line-up and are highly anticipating the release of Roohi Afza, as it is the second horror-comedy of Rao, and also because his previous horror-comedy was critically acclaimed.

