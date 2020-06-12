Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor And Other Sibling Pairs Who Are Yet To Collaborate

Several actors in Bollywood who are siblings to each other have collaborated in many films. However, there are some sibling pairs that are yet to work with each other in movies. Read on to know some of the sibling pairs including Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Sunny Kaushal and others from Hindi film industry, who are yet to collaborate in films.

Sibling pairs in Bollywood that are yet to work together

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

While Arjun Kapoor kickstarted his acting career with Ishaqzaade featuring Parineeti Chopra, his sister, Jahnvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with the flick titled Dhadak. Arjun Kapoor made his debut back in the year 2012 and Jahnvi Kapoor made her debut a year back, in 2018. Arjun Kapoor has worked in some popular movies like Aurangzeb, Gunday, 2 States, Half Girlfriend and Panipat. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Jahnvi Kapoor, on the other hand, has worked in three movies so far, Dhadak, Ghost stories, and made a special appearance in Angrezi Medium. Her Gunjan Saxena is an upcoming flick and it is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The two siblings haven't worked together yet in any movie.

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal are among the most popular sibling pairs in Bollywood. The two have established their names in Bollywood in a very span of time. However, the two are yet to collaborate in films. Some of the memorable performances of Vicky Kaushal came in movies like Masaan, Manmarziyaan, Raazi, Sanju, and Uri: The Surgical Strike. On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal is known for his flick titled Gold, for which he won Best Supporting Actor Award. Both the siblings stepped into Bollywood as Assistant directors.

Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, who has carved a niche for herself in the industry is yet to work with brother, Harshvardhan Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor's performances in Saawariya, Delhi-6, I Hate Luv Storys, Thank You, Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Dolly Ki Doli, Neerja are widely revered. Her brother, Harsshvardhan Kapoor has played key roles in movies like Mirzya and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which are also available on OTT platforms like Netflix. However, the two have not yet worked together in movies and are yet to share screen space.

