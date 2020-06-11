Janhvi Kapoor Feels Her Sister Khushi Kapoor Should Be An Actor; Here's Why

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. While in an interaction with an entertainment magazine recently, she talked about what she has been doing in in her time in lockdown. Janhvi also spoke about how she thinks that her sister Khushi Kapoor should be an actor. Read here to know what Janhvi had to say.

Janhvi Kapoor on her time in quarantine

When asked what has she been doing amid quarantine, Janhvi said that she has been making homemade Nutella and taking care of her family. She also expressed that on how she also spends her time troubling her sister Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor was asked about how she and Khushi Kapoor disapproves of the desserts she prepares. To which, Janhvi replied and said that she only does it to seem cool on social media. Janhvi then added that annoying Khushi gives her the ultimate joy these days.

After this, the Dhadak star spoke about how Khushi is more cut out for the life of an actor than Janhvi herself. Janhvi also mentioned how her team sends her links of Khushi and videos to take inspiration from them and make videos like she does. Janhvi also added how it does not come to her naturally. Janhvi Kapoor also praised Khushi and even confessed that she worships her.

On work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix show Ghost Stories. Now Janhvi will be seen in her first-ever biopic film titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. A small teaser of the movie was released recently. It was also reported that the film will not have a theatre release but will be released on Netflix.

Ever since the teaser was dropped, Janhvi Kapoor’s fans are waiting for the official release date of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film is a story of the first woman Indian Air Force (IAF) officer to enter the war zone. She flew a Cheetah helicopter in the Kargil war and helped to rescue several soldiers from the war zone. Take a look at the clip Janhvi Kapoor shared here.

