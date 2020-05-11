Vijay Deverakonda Expresses His Excitement For His Bollywood Debut With Ananya Pandey

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most followed celebrities who is popular for his contributions to Telugu cinema. He has managed to get a lot of fan love and critical acclaim after his film Arjun Reddy performed extremely well. He is currently on road to do a pan-India film along with Dharma Productions. Vijay Deverakonda seems to be extremely excited about this particular upcoming project. Currently, he is in self-isolation and will soon be prepping for the same. He revealed this by sharing a post on his social media where he said he "can't wait for India to see what we are making and to celebrate it". Read more to know about Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming project with Dharma productions.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda's Messy Hair Looks That Men Can Take Cues From; See Pictures

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda And Other South Stars Who Dropped In Their Wishes On Mother’s Day

Vijay Deverakonda to lead a Dharma Productions film

Initially, there were rumours about Vijay being associated with a Dharma Productions project, but now his tweet has certainly confirmed it. Reportedly, Vijay is going to be lead by his Telugu film companion and director, Puri Jagannadh for this particular project. Though the two are in the same industry, this project will mark the first collaboration between Vijay and director Puri Jagannadh. Ananya Panday also happens to be a part of this film which will mark her Telugu film debut. Earlier, Dharma productions had also given a confirmation that they are going to make a Hindi remake of Vijay's Dear Comrade.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan Reveals Why He Did Not Take Up Vijay Deverakonda's #BeARealMan Challenge

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movie

Other than the Dharma Productions project, Vijay Deverakonda recently starred in World Famous Lover. In it, Vijay is seen romancing not with one, but four renowned actors including Rashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Catherine Teresa. Kranthi Madhav has taken up the role of the director for this particular project which is produced by KS Rama Rao of Inventive Commercial Productions.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu And Wife Namrata Shirodkar To Turn Producer For Vijay Deverakonda Starrer?

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda’s Reply To Rashmika's Birthday Wish Has Fans Swooning Over The Pair

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.