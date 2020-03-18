Janhvi Kapoor's Throwback Video From School Days Will Make You Smile Big; Watch

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is just one film old and has recently starred in a web series, however, the actor has a humungous fan following on social media already. The diva has made headlines several times for her fashionable looks. Recently, a throwback video of the Dhadak girl has taken social media by storm.

In the video that is doing rounds on social media, fans can see Janhvi Kapoor dressed in a uniform with her friend. The video features her drinking coconut water with her classmate. They can be seen having a fun time at a place which appears to be like a canteen.

Have a look at the throwback video of Janhvi Kapoor here:

Here are a few other throwback pictures of Janhvi Kapoor

What is next in store for Janhvi Kapoor?

The Dhadak star has plenty of interesting projects lined up. She will feature in Hardik Mehta directorial Roohi Afza. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Dinesh Vijan. The plot of the movie revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep to possess their brides. Roohi Afaza will feature Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor for the first time.

Janhvi Kapoor will also be a part of Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht. The diva will further pair up with Kartik Aaryan for Dostana 3. The movie is a sequel of the 2008 movie Dostana which starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in prominent roles.

