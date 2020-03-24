Janhvi Kapoor Has A Foolproof Way To 'impress Your Crush', Check It Out

Janhvi Kapoor recently put up a goofy tutorial on how to act in front of your crush. She put up her childhood pictures along with captions that had a funny angle to them. She also wrote down little descriptions about the expressions that she was giving out in those childhood photographs.

Janhvi Kapoor’s “crush” guide for you

Janhvi Kapoor recently uploaded a bunch of throwback pictures on her Instagram story. She put up four pictures with quirky captions for most of them.

In the first picture, she could be seen pouting while she was riding a bus. The adorable little Janhvi Kapoor was seen with two pigtails while she was wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt. She had added a note to it that sarcastically said this is how a person is supposed to be when they are around their crush.

In the next picture that she put up, she could be seen wearing a night suit with a yellow artificial flower on her nose. She was cutely smiling at the camera. She also put up the words “Extra Chill” with this picture sarcastically insisting her followers to be this calm around their crush.

Janhvi also uploaded a picture from when she was just a toddler. In the last picture, she could be seen wholeheartedly smiling while she put up the note that this is the reaction when “impressing crush” mission works out right. Have a look at all pictures posted by her here.

Janhvi Singh’s self-isolation productivity

Janhvi Singh recently took to Instagram to update her fans about what she has been up to lately as everybody is self-isolated amidst the Coronavirus situation. She put up paintings made by her and wrote in the caption that it is her self-isolation productivity. Have a look at the post made by Janhvi Kapoor here.

Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

