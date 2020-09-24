Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys 'vibe' While Listening To 'Shehnai' In Exquisite Lehengas

On September 23, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures of her, in which she was seen posing while sporting two outfits from designer Manish Malhotra's exquisite new collection. In two posts, she gave a brief glimpse of her traditional outfits. In the first post, she is seen in a seafoam-green lehenga while in the second post, she wore a cerulean-blue lehenga with heavy jewellery.

With a pinch of humour, Janhvi wrote, "Can you hear the à¤¶à¤¹à¤¨à¤¾à¤ˆ playing or is it just me", in the caption. She also showered love on Manish Malhotra as she added, "So happy I got to be a part of @manishmalhotra05 ‘s exquisite new collection", along with a red-heart emoticon. Meanwhile, the caption of her second post read, "Enjoyed this vibe". Scroll down to take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's posts.

Within a few hours, the Dhadak actor's posts managed to bag more than 180k double-taps from her 9.1M Instagram followers. Many of her fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and fire emoticons. "Stunning", "gorgeous", and "wow" were a few most common compliments in the comments box. On the other side, a user wrote, "THIS VIBE IS IMMACULATE" while another asserted, "ughhh januu you killed it".

Interestingly, the Ghost Stories actor teased her fans before posting her pictures via story session of her Instagram handle. The video-story featured her along with other models gracefully flaunting the latest collection of Manish Malhotra. On the other side, Manish Malhotra also shared a video on his Instagram. The caption stated how the new collection showcased the 'diverse heritage and soulful artistry of the Indian craftsmen'.

A peek into Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Though the 23-year-old actor is not an active social media user, she keeps her fans and followers updated with her whereabouts. Along with promoting her films, she often posts candid pictures of her. Most of her recent Instagram posts are about her last release, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also shares appreciation posts for her parents, Boney Kapoor and late mother Sridevi, and sister Khushi Kapoor.

Talking about her professional front, the actor will gear up for her multiple upcoming releases. She will be next seen in a horror-comedy, titled Roohi Afzana. The upcomer will also feature Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead characters. Kapoor also has Dostana 2 in her kitty, which will be directed by Collin D'Cunha. Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing the lead in the upcoming sequel of 2008's release.

