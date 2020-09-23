Janhvi Kapoor Looks Elegant In Her Latest Ad Shoot For A Couture Collection; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor recently shot for a couture ad for Manish Malhotra and shared the video clips in her Instagram stories. Janhvi Kapoor’s video consists of her along with other models gracefully flaunting the latest collection of Manish Malhotra gowns. The actor can be seen carrying the gown with sheer elegance while the entire collection of Manish Malhotra gowns looks pretty much in vogue. Take a look at some of the snips from Janhvi Kapoor’s video where she finely posed in a chic gown wearing jewellery that perfectly went with her look.

A glimpse of Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story

Designer Manish Malhotra also shared a video on his Instagram. The caption stated how the new collection showcased the 'diverse heritage and soulful artistry of the Indian crafstmen'. Take a look-

This post on Manish Malhotra's Instagram was praised by many fans and followers. While some used adjectives like 'mesmerising' and 'stunning' to describe the couture film, others mentioned how the video exuded 'old world romance'.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is active on Instagram and she keeps sharing posts related to personal life, movies and photo shoots with her fans. She recently posted a series of pics wherein she looked beautiful in a vibrant blue dress with light make up. She also sported a bindi and a pair of oxidised silver earrings to complete her overall look. Take a look at her post-

She also posted another series of photos where she mentioned how she went a 'little crazy' while trying a new photo filter app. Her post was met with a lot of love and praises by fans. The actor uploaded two photos and two videos in the series, which seemed like they had been clicked on separate occasions. Take a look at her post-

Upcoming projects

Following the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the actor will be next seen in Roohi Afzana. The movie is said to be a horror comedy and will also feature Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi. Janhvi Kapoor also has Dostana 2 in her kitty, which will be directed by Collin D'Cunha. The actor will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the movie.

