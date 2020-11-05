Janhvi Kapoor Shares Stories For Sister Khushi Kapoor's Birthday; Have A Look

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is evidently pumped up for sister Khushi’s birthday as she has taken to her Instagram stories to do a countdown. She shared a video and a collage of pictures with her younger sister Khushi, who celebrates her 20th birthday today on November 5, 2020. Take a look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram story for Khushi’s birthday

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor left with dad Boney Kapoor and friends for a birthday vacation at the start of this week. Khushi is celebrating her 20th birthday today and elder sister Janhvi is evidently excited for the occasion. Janhvi had taken to her Instagram yesterday as she shared a boomerang video of the birthday girl, as she twirled in her blue tutu dress, atop which she wrote “HBD almost” with two little pink hearts; a cat and a heart gif.

After the video, she posted a collage of three pictures where the sisters gave each other a mushy hug. The sisters share a very strong bond as is visible on Janhvi’s Instagram feed, who often posts with Khushi Kapoor and the duo's banter with each other. Have a look at some of the posts here.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Janhvi was last seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic. Prior to this, she was seen playing the role of Sameera in the Netflix original movies Ghost Stories. The actor is set to appear next in the upcoming movie Roohi Afzana which is a comedy horror flick revolving around a ghost that abducts brides on their honeymoons.

She will star opposite Rajkummar Rao in the movie and will be seen playing a dual role as Roohi Arora and Afzana Bedi. Janhvi will also be a part of the Karan Johar ensemble period drama Takht. Her upcoming credits also include Dostana 2, which will feature Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani in other roles.

