Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: When The Late Legend Nailed Western Looks Like A Stunner

August 13, 2020 marks the 57th birth anniversary of the late legend, Sridevi. Hailed as the 'First Female Superstar' of Indian cinema, Sridevi's illustrious career spanned over four decades. In addition to being a mega movie star, she was also one of the fashion trendsetters of Bollywood, owing to her impeccable sartorial choices. On February 25, 2018, the entire country was left aghast when the heart-wrenching news of the legendary actor's tragic demise broke. However, as today marks the 57th birth anniversary of the Mom actor, let's take a look back at her fashion evolution over the years.

Times when Sridevi nailed western ensembles like an absolute stunner

Sridevi had appeared in around 300 movies of the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. One of the highest-paid female actors of the '80s and '90s, she kickstarted her career as a child artist in 1967 with the Tamil film, Kandhan Karunai. She was last seen playing the lead role in 2017's crime thriller, Mom. However, apart from being one of the most prolific leading ladies on Indian cinema, Sridevi was also a bonafide fashionista.

From donning exquisite ethnic ensembles to stunning in western outfits, Sridevi's sartorial choices have always managed to impress fashion connoisseurs. The Mr. India actor has possibly turned muse for most of the ace fashion designers in India. Check out some of the ravishing western looks of Sridevi which will surely give you a run for your closet:

(Image credit: Sridevi's Instagram)

(Image credit: Sridevi's Instagram)

(Image credit: Sridevi's Instagram)

(Image credit: Sridevi's Instagram)

(Image credit: Sridevi's Instagram)

Remembered to date for her exceptional performances in films like Nagina, Himmatwala, Chaalbaaz and Mr. India to name a few, Sridevi dominated Hindi cinema like no other leading lady. After staying away from the big screen for almost a decade, she made an exceptional comeback as a naive Shashi in 2012's film English Vinglish. Sadly, a year after her 2017 film Mom, the superstar passed away due to accidental drowning in Dubai. She also had a cameo in the Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero as herself, which marked her last film at the silver screen.

