Janhvi Kapoor Expresses That She Cannot Let The Discussion Of Nepotism Bring Her Down

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak which was loved by fans as it emerged as a Box Office success. Since her debut in 2018, the actor hasn't featured in any big-screen release and instead featured in Netflix's horror anthology film Ghost Stories.

Now as Janhvi makes a much-awaited comeback to the silver screen with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set to release in April 2020, the actor is making various appearances in public events and indulging in conversations. This time around, Janhvi Kapoor was speaking to a leading beauty and fashion magazine where she was asked about nepotism.

Janhvi Kapoor weighs in on nepotism

It is well known that Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of Hindi film producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. During her debut, various part of the audience section reportedly felt that Janhvi is a product of nepotism and not fit to work in the film industry. While expressing her views about the same, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she cannot let it bog her down as she is aware there are people out there who would kill for the opportunity she has.

Janhvi Kapoor went on to express that she is aware people feel cheated out of an opportunity to work. But she wants to prove them wrong and cement the fact that she is worthy of working in the film industry. Talking about her upcoming film, Janhvi Kapoor expressed that she feels it is her debut film and also revealed that the investments on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is also abnormally high. Besides this, Janhvi Kapoor has a number of projects lined up for 2020.

