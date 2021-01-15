Rahul Vaidya Sings In Front Of Late Sridevi & A Young Janhvi Kapoor In This Unseen Video

Indian singer Rahul Vaidya, who started his musical journey by participating in a singing reality show Indian Idol in the year 2004, has come a long way to carve a niche into the heart of the audience. Apart from participating in various singing competitions and composing music-videos, Rahul has also delivered a handful of live performances at various events, before he rose to fame. And, recently, a fan-page of the singer has shared an old video, which gives a glimpse into one such live performance of the singer. Interestingly, as per the video, the event, where Rahul gave a live performance, was also attended by late actor Sridevi, along with her husband Boney Kapoor, and a young Janhvi Kapoor.

When Sridevi enjoyed Rahul Vaidya's performance

In the below video, Rahul Vaidya is seen performing the Aamri Khan-Kajol starrer song Chand Sifarish. Interestingly, originally the song has been sung by Kailash Khair and Shaan. As the video started, Rahul is seen starting his performance with the part sung by Kailash Khair. The video also caught the sight of late Sridevi, young Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, who all are enjoying Rahul's performance. Scroll down to watch the video below.

On the other hand, within a day, the video has managed to garner good response from Rahul Vaidya's fans on the photo-video sharing platform. A section of fans dropped red-heart and fire emoticons in the comments section. Meanwhile, a few praised the singer's performance in the old video.

As mentioned below that the video was shared on a fan page dedicated to the 33-year-old singer, the media feed of the same has numerous unseen video of him. In one such video, Rahul was seen singing for Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who was standing beside him. He voiced Shraddha's popular song Tum Hi Ho from her film Aashiqui 2.

On the professional front, after being a part of the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol, he gave playback for a number of Bollywood movies including Krazzy 4, Jigyaasa, and Hot Money, among many others. Apart from these, he has also released a handful of original music-videos of him, such as Yaad Teri and Lambo, among many others.

(Image Courtesy: Rahul Vaidya & Sridevi's Instagram)

