Janhvi Kapoor Rocks In A Pair Of Hot Pink Pants At 'Roohi' Promotions: Watch

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor currently has her hands full with the promotions of her upcoming horror comedy film Roohi. She was recently clicked at one of her promotional ventures rocking a pair of hot pink pants. She also striking different poses for the paparazzi.

Janhvi Kapoor rocks in hot pink pants

In the collage picture shared by a media person, Kanhvi is seen wearing a sleeveless grey top, held together with straps at the back. She accompanied them with a pair of hot pink bell-bottom pants. She also accessorised her look with a pair of hoop earrings and several rings adorned her fingers. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted ponytail which gave her outfit a breezy look. Janhvi posed for the paparazzi striking various poses and smiling broadly for the camera.

Roohi cast and other details

Roohi is a Hardik Mehta directed horror comedy that also stars Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Panjak Tripathi in prominent roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a ghost who abducts brides when they're husbands are looking away. Janhvi has essayed the character of the ghost in the film. Roohi release date is announced to be March 11, 2021.

Panghat song from Roohi released

On February 22, 2021, the makers of the film released a new track from the film Roohi. Janhvi Kapoor appears in two avatars in the track as she lures Rajkummar and Varun's character Bhawra and Kattani in her trap. One of her characters is seen wearing a red wedding ensemble and is innocent and sweet. While the other character of hers dons a black ensemble and also wears a black crown and looks uninterested in both. Bhawra and Kattani both have garlands around their necks as they wait for Roohi to choose either of them as her husband. The song is sung by Asees Kaur and Divya Kumar. The music for the same is composed by the popular duo Sachin-Jigar and its lyrics are composed by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The track has already garnered over 24 million views within three days of release.

Janhvi Kapoor's filmography

She made her debut with Dhadak in 2018. She then went to star in Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi also featured in Angrezi Medium's song Kudi Nu Nachne De.

