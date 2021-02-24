Janhvi Kapoor Shares Sridevi's Handwritten Note, Writes 'Miss U'

Just a day after iconic actor Sridevi’s death anniversary, daughter Janhvi Kapoor, took to social media to share an adorable handwritten note of the late actor. It appears that Janhvi received the note from her mother as a token of appreciation. It gives an intimate glimpse at the adorable relationship that the mother-daughter duo shared with each other.

Sridevi’s handwritten note

Upon seeing the post, it seems that Janhvi has only shared a part of the letter while keeping the rest well-hidden. In the note, late Sridevi had expressed how she loves Janhvi. It reads, “I love you my labbu you are the best baby in the world”. Remembering her mother, Janhvi expressed that she misses her a lot while sharing the post. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

Sridevi’s note has received thumbs up from Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram family. While some adored the pictured by dropping heart emoticons, others flooded the comment section with love and support for the actor. Take a look at how fans are reacting online:

On Sridevi’s death anniversary, family members of the family including husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi performed a puja for the late actor at their Chennai residence. The puja was conducted on Monday, February as per the tithi followed by the Hindu calendar. A similar ritual was conducted even last year in the month of March, as per the scheduled tithi.

About Sridevi’s death

On February 24, 2018, actor Sridevi was found dead in her Dubai hotel room by her husband Boney Kapoor. It was reported that the actor flew down to Dubai to attend the wedding of her nephew. The cause of death was reported to be cardiac arrest. Her toxicology report revealed that traces of alcohol were found in her body and water was found in her lungs.

After the Dubai Police’s investigation, her demise was termed as ‘accidental death’. The iconic actor passed away at age 54 with her body cremated in Mumbai. The ashes of her remains were immersed in Rameshwaram, Chennai by Boney Kapoor and her daughter’s.

