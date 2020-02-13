Sonam Kapoor's Latest Pictures Make Janhvi Kapoor Go 'OMG', See Post 

Janhvi Kapoor is an all-time active member of social media and never fails to keep fans updated with her personal and professional whereabouts. Only recently, Janhvi made headlines as she walked the ramp with Vicky Kaushal sending fans in a tizzy. Meanwhile, Janhvi's cousin Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from Sonam Kapoor's latest shoot. Donning a glamorous lehenga, Sonam Kapoor looks like a total diva. Not only fans, but Janhvi Kapoor is also smitten by The Zoya Factor actor's look.

Sonam Kapoor in a gold attire makes Janhvi Kapoor go 'Omg'

On February 12, fashion designer Rhea Kapoor took to social media to share her sister Sonam Kapoor's photographs from a recent shoot. Sonam is seen rocking a ravishing gold lehenga with the perfect set of accessories. In no time, Janhvi Kapoor gushed to drop her comment on Sonam's mesmerising look. In the comments, she wrote 'Omg, shook'. Take a look at Rhea's post.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up shooting for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She is now reportedly busy shooting for Dostana 2, alongside Love Aaj Kal star Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, the budding actor has been roped in for the film titled Takht along with a star-studded cast of Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor amongst others.

(Image courtesy: Rhea Kapoor & Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

