The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Katrina Kaif's Comment On Janhvi Kapoor's 'Kargil Girl' Post Is All Things 'love'

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her next titled ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's comment on Janhvi's recent 'Kargil Girl' poster

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
katrina kaif

Katrina Kaif is an all-time active member of social media and time and again drops her comments on her fellow friends' pictures. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media handle to share the poster of her much-anticipated film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Through the posterJanhvi also announced a new release date. While fans rushed to comment on her post, Katrina Kaif also left no stone unturned in joining the bandwagon. 

Katrina Kaif leaves a cute comment on Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post

On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a new poster of her upcoming flick- Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.  She called the much-awaited poster 'special' and also announced the new release date to the film. While fans and in huge numbered flooded the comment section, the Bharat star Katrina Kaif also left an endearing comment on Janhvi's post. Katrina Kaif wrote, 'Love', which has sent fans in a tizzy. Take a look.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Comes To The Rescue Of A Paparazzi At The Airport; Watch

Kapoor's film- Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was earlier slated to release on March 13, 2020, has now got a new release date. The film's release has now got postponed to April 24, 2020. Janhvi's sister Anshula Kapoor also dropped a happy comment on her post. She wrote, 'You're going to kill it'. 

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Shares Sweet Message As 'Gunjan Saxena' Biopic Gets A New Release Date

In the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing the lead role of IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena - the first female and Indian woman airforce pilot in combat along with Srividya Rajan. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is all set to be a part of Rohit Shetty's directorial Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles.

Also Read |  Janhvi Kapoor- Rajkummar Rao Starrer Roohi Afzana's New Still And Release Date Out

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Got 'teary-eyed' While Shooting For Gunjan Saxena's Biopic

(Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif & Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MHA EXPLAINS BRITISH MP'S DEPORT
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
OWAISI: 'FIR AGAINST DELHI COPS'
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IPL 2020: MUMBAI INDIANS FIXTURES
THEATRE COMMAND STRUCTURE IN INDIA