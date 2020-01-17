Janhvi Kapoor Says She Is "too Excited" And "can't Wait" For 'Love Aaj Kal 2'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all hyped up for the release of their upcoming romantic drama, which is titled Love Aaj Kal. On January 17, the makers of the film released the trailer of the same, and fans of the actors are all geared up for the release of the film.

Fans flooded the social media platforms, showing their love and appreciation toward the actors as the trailer was released. But not only the fans, but also several Bollywood celebs were seen expressing their views about the Love Aaj Kal 2 trailer, and actor Janhvi Kapoor was one of them. Read on to know more about what Janhvi Kapoor had to say about the trailer of Love Aaj Kal.

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to the trailer of Sara Ali Khan-starrer Love Aaj Kal

On January 17, 2020, the makers of the film Love Aaj Kal released the official trailer of the same. Maddock Films took to their official YouTube handle to release the trailer of this romance flick. On this Janhvi Kapoor, who made her acting debut in Bollywood with her 2018 romance drama Dhadak, took to her official social media handle to express her views about the trailer.

In her story section of Instagram, she posted the official poster of the film and said that she loved the trailer, and cannot wait for the film’s release. She tagged Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Maddock Films in the story. Here is the Instagram story by the actor.

For the unversed, Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is produced by Ali, and Dinesh Vijan. The story of the film is also penned by Imtiaz Ali. The film will feature Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles, while Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma will be seen in the supporting roles. The film is slated to release on the occasion Valentine’s Day 2020.

