Janhvi Kapoor Stuns In Striped Dress At Event In Bandra | See Pictures

Dhadak actor Jahnvi Kapoor is considered as one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. The actor is often seen giving her fans outfit goals. Fans believe that she can effortlessly pull off any outfits. The 22-year-old actor has a huge fan following on Instagram as well. Many fans keep flooding her comments section with many comments regarding her outfits. Recently, at an event, the Dhadak actor looked pretty in a sporty look.

Check out the pictures here

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted wearing a red and white striped bodycon dress. Many fans mentioned that in the dress, Janhvi reminded them of Christmas candy cane. The actor made an appearance at a jewellery shop in Bandra for an event. She has paired the dress with casual white sneakers. Janhvi was also seen carrying a sling bag and for hairstyle, she chose to pull off a half bun hairdo.

This is not the only time the actor has given fashion goals to her fans. Janhvi Kapoor recently posted pictures of herself wearing a pretty sequinned saree. Janhavi accessorised the saree with big earrings. Janhvi captioned the post as, "Still fighting jet lag tbh...."

On the work front, Janhvi has a number of projects coming up. Janhvi will be seen in biographical film Gunjan Saxen: The Kargil Girl portraying the character of Gunjan Sharma who was the first female Indian Air Force pilot and first Indian woman airforce pilot in combat along with Srividya Rajan. The film will be directed by debut director Sharan Sharma under the banner of Dharma Productions. Apart from this Janhvi will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Ghost Stories as well as Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afza and Collin D'Cunha's Dostana 2.

