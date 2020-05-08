This Day That Year: When Sonam Kapoor Tried To Drop 'Kaleera' On Janhvi Kapoor

In the past few years, various things occurred that made headlines in the film industry. From Yash sharing his daughter’s photo, Deepika Padukone being referred as Priyanka Chopra, to Sonam Kapoor attempting to drop a Kaleera on Janhvi Kapoor, numerous things happened this day. Here is a compilation of some of the events to recall.

1. Yash shared a surprising photo and netizens could not get enough of it

KGF star Yash took to Twitter and shared the first photo of his daughter. In the caption, he wrote, “the girl who rules my world”. This photo took the internet by storm and fams could not get enough of the baby’s cuteness. Yash married his girlfriend Radhika Pandit in 2016 and the duo welcomed their baby girl on December 2, 2018.

Yash’s photo was an instant viral. His fans and followers showered the baby girl with warm wishes and love. Take a look.

Presenting to you " The girl who rules my world " ❤❤❤❤❤

Since we haven't named her yet, let's call her baby YR for now ❤❤❤❤❤

Do shower your love n blessings on her too 🙏 pic.twitter.com/x62kV5sEAC — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) May 7, 2019

2. When Deepika Padukone was referred to as Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone graced the Met Gala event in 2019. She donned a gorgeous pink gown by Zac Posen and looked adorable. She opted for a retro hairdo by sporting an embellished headband. For a rounded off look, Padukone accessorized diamond earrings and a statement cuff.

While Deepika Padukone exited the hotel, the crowd mistook her for Priyanka Chopra and shouted her name. However, that was not the first time when such an incident happened. In 2017, as Deepika Padukone walked out of the airport, a foreign paparazzi referred to her as Priyanka. Here’s how her fans reacted to the same.

Calling Deepika Priyanka or any other name is disrespectful at best and racist at worst. People of color and Indian women are not interchangeable. pic.twitter.com/tjYUtF70hV — Itsjustme (@justforfun312) May 7, 2019

3. Sonam Kapoor tried dropping Kaleera on Janhvi Kapoor

During Sonam Kapoor’s wedding ceremony, she tried to drop a Kaleera on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s head. However, not a single piece broke. She tied the knot with Anand Ahuja and performed traditional rituals. In Punjabi weddings, brides rub their wrists to drop a piece of golden Kaleera on her unmarried female friends or relatives. Take a look at the adorable video.

4. Ryan Reynolds’ reaction to Ranveer Singh’s tweet

Two years ago, Ranveer Singh took to Twitter and announced that he would voice Deadpool in the Hindi version of the Hollywood superhero sequel. He tweeted to Ryan Reynolds and wrote that he had no idea how rewarding and fulfilling Hindi foul language sounds. The Canadian star responded to his tweet and said that if he attempted Hindi cursing, there would be an international incident. Take a look at their conversation on Twitter.

Astonishing how effectively I’ve managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart @VancityReynolds. Never realised how fulfilling & rewarding foul Hindi language can be! #Deadpool2Hindi @FoxStarIndia https://t.co/BqZoxvEEls — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 7, 2018

Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident. https://t.co/cxeRIiUy5o — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 7, 2018

