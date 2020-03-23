Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram Story Reveals Her To Be The Favourite Sibling Of Family

It is very common to see celebrities layout details from their personal lives on social media. Janhvi Kapoor is no different.

The actor recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of Anshula Kapoor revealing that Janhvi is Arjun and Anshula's “Favourite Sibling”. She shared a picture of Anshula as she showed off her cute smile around products gifted by Janhvi Kapoor. She captioned the picture with “Khushi might be the favourite daughter but I’m the fav sibling”.

Janhvi Kapoor's post for her sister, Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s recent Instagram story is the aftermath of the happenings on Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram. A Q and A session on Anshula's Instagram had featured the question, “Out of you 4 siblings, who is Boney ji’s most favourite?”. To which Anshula replied, "Khushi 100" as she revealed “the is secret out” and tagged all her siblings (Arjun, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor).

She ended her answer with “No but honestly, he loves us all the same." Well, this surely makes it seem that Khushi is the most favourite child and gets the most perks out of them. Since Khushi's got her favourite daughter spot, Janhvi tried to woo Anshula with the products and a sweet Instagram story featuring her sister.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is a part of Kapoor's family who never backs out to show love for their family members. The members are also to have a very strong bond that is out of pure love for each other. The young members of the Kapoor family include Janhvi, Anshula, Arjun and Khushi. The youngsters have been extremely expressive about their feelings for their siblings which can be portrayed through their social media posts with each other. Here are some pictures of the Kapoor siblings.

Janhvi Kapoor's photos with family members

