Milap Zaveri gives befitting reply to trolls asking Janhvi Kapoor to ‘learn acting'

Ace filmmaker Milap Zaveri recently shared his words of encouragement for the upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The filmmaker hailed the film on Twitter and wrote that according to him, Gunjan Saxena is the best out of all new promos of films released or coming soon on OTT platforms. The Satyameva Jayate filmmaker also mentioned that the film would have opened huge in cinemas. As soon s Milap shared the post, one of the users tried to troll the leading actress, Janhvi Kapoor. The user asked Milap to pass on the message to the lead actress to ‘learn acting.’

Milap Zaveri backs Janhvi Kapoor

Milap was quick enough to give a befitting reply to the trolls and ranted out at him in the comment section. The director wrote that Janhvi Kapoor does not need any message or the negativity and toxicity of others. He further wrote that the actress has proved her mettle with film like Dhadak and he also wrote that she will be terrific in Gunjan Saxena also. At last, Milap wrote that “she has a bright future and no amount of trolling can change that.

#GunjanSaxena is the best out of all new promos of films/shows released or coming soon on OTT platforms. Would have opened huge in cinemas. Nevertheless Excited to see it on @NetflixIndia 💪👏 #Sharan Jhanvi @karanjohar @Imangadbedi @vineetkumar_s @TripathiiPankaj @DharmaMovies — Milap (@zmilap) August 9, 2020

Pass on the message to the lead actress : learn acting — UTKARSH ♥️ (@Utkarsh2609) August 9, 2020

She doesn’t need any message or your negativity and toxicity. She was super in #Dhadak and will be terrific in #GunjanSaxena also. She has a bright future and no amount of trolling can change that. Cheers 🙏 — Milap (@zmilap) August 9, 2020

This is not the first time that the filmmaker has backed the actress and came out in the open to support Janhvi Kapoor and slammed the trolling against the actress. Sometime back, Apurva Asrani took to Twitter and wrote that one had the right to dislike a trailer, but called it ‘downright cruel’ to call Janhvi ’filthy names’ and mock her performance in a film, that they have not seen yet. The writer-editor likened it to ‘witch-hunting’ and ‘innocent 23-year-old’ while highlighting her mother, legendary actress Sridevi’s death. Milap Zaveri also responded to Apurva and condemned the ‘vile side’ of netizens. The director lashed out at the ‘hate’ being directed at her because she is a star kid and called it ‘disgusting’. He called it a ‘terrific-looking trailer’ and added that Janhvi was looking super’ in it.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl traces the real-life story of the first female combat aviator of the Indian Air Force, who played a crucial role in the 1999 Indo-Pak Kargil war. The trailer features Janhvi’s character's dream to become a pilot as a child, and how she is discouraged ‘because she is a girl’, and later also faces similar hurdles after joining the Air Force. The film, also starring Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi, has been directed by Sharan Sharma and hits Netflix on August 12.

