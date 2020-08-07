Janhvi Kapoor Shares Experience Of Working With 'best Co-star' Pankaj Triptahi | Watch

Just ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, senior actor Pankaj Tripathi has been sharing several BTS pictures and videos to describe his love for the forthcoming film. Recently, the Mirzapur actor shared a BTS video on Twitter where botth the stars narrated some behind-the-camera memories and their inspiration about their respective characters in the film.

Janhvi Kapoor shares her memoies from film

The short clip showcases the journey of Jahnvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi as a father-daughter duo in the film. In the video, Janhvi narrates the shots and scenes that she has done with Pankaj and how much the appreciation from the actor matters to her. During one segment, she said, “Just like fir Gunjan Saxena whatever her father says is like gospel truth for her, similarly, I think that’s how it has become for me and Pankaj sir. If he said ‘well done’ it means that my life is made.” Adding, Jahnvi said, ‘Shooting with Pankaj sir has been her best co0star experience to date. The video also showed several montages of Janhvi learning the craft from Pankaj while taking a guide in between shootings.

Read: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her 'many Moods' As She Kick-starts 'Gunjan Saxena' Promotions

Read: Janhvi Kapoor Talks About Gunjan Saxena Biopic Backlash; Says 'I Am Confident About It'

While captioning the post, Pankaj wrote that every character they play takes away some of the other things, but this time he has learned something from the character he played and that is good thinking. Pankaj Tripathi is all set to be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, the actor spoke about working with Janhvi Kapoor and how he was impressed with the way she did her work. He said that while working with Janhvi, he had seen her dedication towards the craft. He was of the view that even though she came from a privileged background, she had a kind of sincerity towards her work. Her hunger for more and the way she explored actually left Pankaj Tripathi pleasantly impressed.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is an upcoming film based on the real-life story of an Indian Air Force pilot. The film has been directed by Sharan Sharma who also contributed to the writing department. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl features actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

Read: Gunjan Saxena Reveals How She Feels About Janhvi Kapoor And Her Upcoming Biopic

Read: Gunjan Saxena & Janhvi Kapoor Explain The Making Of 'Kargil Girl', See Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.