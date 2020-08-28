Janhvi Kapoor Shares She 'went Little Crazy' Trying Out New App To Edit Her Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor recently posted a series of pictures on her social media handle. In the first picture, Janhvi Kapoor added a frame to her picture and also made a circle around it. She also added boomerang background effects to three of her pictures. Janhvi Kapoor also posted a mirror selfie in which she wrote ‘shoot life’.

Explaining why she posted these pictures, Janhvi Kapoor informed that she was actually trying a new app. She wrote, “Found a new app, went a little crayyyZ ðŸ™ƒ.” Fans in huge numbers showered love on Janhvi Kapoor’s photos by dropping several heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram post.

Janhvi Kapoor turns painter

In the recent past, Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of her with her paintings. In this picture, she was seen sitting on the floor with her paintings kept right next to her. From aesthetic historical figures to colourful sceneries, one can spot several different kinds of paintings in Janhvi Kapoor’s picture. The actor is seen smiling while looking at the camera.

Janhvi Kapoor was seen in a relaxed mood with a white over-sized graphic t-shirt and floral bottoms. The actor was seen donning a no-makeup look. The actor posted the picture with the caption, “Been trying to be a painter this past week.'' Fans in huge numbers praised Janhvi Kapoor for her paintings and appreciated her for being multi-talented. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram picture.

Janhvi Kapoor's expectation vs reality BTS from Gunjan Saxena

Janhvi Kapoor, recently, also took to her Instagram to share a series of BTS pictures from Gunjan Saxena sets. In the first picture, the director of Gunjan Saxena, Sharan Sharma is seen guiding Janhvi as she is dressed in her uniform. In the second picture, Sharan Sharma is seen holding an umbrella and water bottle for Janhvi Kapoor while she looks at him with a confused expression and a mic in her hand. In the last picture, both Janhvi and Sharan are captured candidly while they supposedly discuss a movie shot. Janhvi Kapoor posted the picture with the caption, "Expectation vs Reality + swipe to third for bonus photo of Sharry’s gunda look #missing." Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's photos.

