Janhvi Kapoor Posts 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' BTS Clip, Explains 'emotional' Moment

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share the video of the making of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In the video, Janhvi and the makers of the movie are seen talking about the vision and things they put in to create the world of Gunjan Saxena. The video also shows Gunjan Saxena speaking about how she was a part of the movie-making. The video starts by showcasing the terrific helicopter shot where Janhvi Kapoor is seen flying it.

Janhvi Kapoor shares BTS video of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

In the video, the director of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sharan Sharma, is seen speaking about the film. He says that authentication was the main key for the makers to create the movie which is based on the true story. The director explains how they curated all the information and then decided to recreate it in the best way possible. In the whole video, there are shots of Janhvi Kapoor and the sets of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil War being made and prepared for the shoots.

Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl' gets a thumbs up from celebs

The production designer of the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is seen speaking about how they wanted the right kind of colours and fabrics for the movie. He also highlights that the makers wanted every element to be as authentic as possible. The flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena is also spotted speaking about the making of the movie. She mentions that the team went into the little details like the layout of the offices to keep it real and close to what it was for her.

Sharan Sharma talks about aerial scenes of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Later in the video, the other crew members and director of the movie is seen talking about Gunjan Saxena and how she helped in the making of the movie as a big supervisor. There are shots of Sharan talking about the aerial scenes of the movie. He explains how he wanted the best aerial team to guide them and help them shoot it.

Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' IMDb rating drops below 5

The aerial stunt co-ordinator Mark is seen talking about the movie and how he wanted to understand Sharan’s vision. There is also a shot of Janhvi Kapoor explaining how she felt every emotion when she used to repeat the dialogue “I want to be a pilot”. The video ends with the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl's crew and the team celebrating after pack up while Janhvi Kapoor is seen saying, “This is the best team ever”. The video was also appreciated by fans and Janhvi Kapoor was complimented for her performance.

Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor sums up shooting experience of 'Gunjan Saxena' through a series of pictures

Fan reactions

Also Read| 'Gunjan Saxena': Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi & director on why the movie felt personal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.