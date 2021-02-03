Ankita Lokhande Enacts Chaalbaaz's Sridevi In A Hilarious New Reel With Aparna Dixit

Television actress Ankita Lokhande recently shared a post on Instagram with a hilarious new reel. The actress earned fame with her debut award-winning role in the daily soap opera Pavitra Rishta. The actress has also had roles in a couple of movies in the last two years and she made her Bollywood debut with the movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi where she played the brave character of Jhalkaribai.

The Pavitra Rishta actress shared a hilarious new reel on Instagram along with fellow actress Aparna Dixit. The reel is from the movie Chaalbaaz which starred Sridevi in a double role. Ankita Lokhande and Aparna can be seen enacting a scene from Chaalbaaz where Ankita can be seen enacting Sridevi. The actress shared it with the caption "Our first reel together ðŸ˜â¤ï¸" . According to one of Ankita's recent Instagram posts, the duo recently even travelled to Goa together. Ankita also wrote in the caption "reelitfeelit with one and only" and tagged Aparna Dixit. Take a look at the reel below.

Fans React to Ankita Lokhande's reel

Ankita Lokhande has become quite a popular celebrity on Instagram. The actress has amassed a following of 3 million and loves posting on the social media site. Her fans took to the reel shared by Lokhande very well, filling her comment section with kisses, hugs and heart emojis. Some fans even called the actress 'beautiful' and while some fans merely laughed. Take a look at some of the fan reactions below.

Ankita Lokhande's videos

Ankita Lokhande's videos on Instagram are popular as the actress loves making reels and posting them. The Pavitra Rishta actress has posted many reels in the past. Lokhande's reels are usually very well received by her fans and she loves treating them to new videos and updates time and again. You can take a look at one of her recent reels below, where she is lip-syncing a popular song.

