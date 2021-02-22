Janhvi Kapoor's Look In 'Panghat' Has Fans Commenting, "Like Mother Like Daughter"

Janhvi Kapoor's fans are fawning over the similarities she shares with her mother Sridevi. The Dhadak actor’s look from the song Panghat has fans drawing comparisons between her and her mother Sridevi. Panghat is the first song from the upcoming film Roohi.

Janhvi gets compared to late mother Sridevi in ‘Panghat’ music video

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her film, Roohi. Ahead of the film’s release, the film’s team has released a new track titled Panghat. The song was released today, February 22, 2021. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, the song also features Rajkummar Rao. The moment the song premiered it was flooded with songs and comments.

Soon after the song premiered, many fans took to Twitter and praised Janhvi Kapoor for her dance and looks in the song. Apart from praising Janhvi, many Twitter users compared Janhvi’s dual avatar from the song to her later mother Sridevi. In the song Panghat, Janhvi is seen in a dual avatar as she is channelling a girl named Roohi and a spirit that has possessed her named Afza.

For Roohi’s look, Janhvi Kapoor was dressed in a red lehenga, whereas to display the spirit’s look the actor was dressed in a black lehenga with a black embellished crown. Janhvi’s look from the song is being compared to Sridevi’s look from the film, Puli. In this Tamil film, late Janhvi Kapoor's mother essayed the role of a possessed queen named Yavanarani.

Many fans compared Sridevi’s red and black outfit from Puli to Janhvi Kapoor looks from Panghat. Fans could not help but comment, “Like mother like daughter” repeatedly on these comparisons. Take a look at these tweets about Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi’s similar looks from the song Panghat and Puli here.

After seeing afza's dance the only image coming to my mind is puli movie's Sreeji's character😭

Panghat is a pop party track from the film sung by Asees Kaur and Divya Kumar. The music composition has been done by none other than Sachin and Jigar. The Panghat song lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Panghat is the first song from Roohi, ahead of the film’s release few more songs might release soon. Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi will be releasing on March 11, 2021.

