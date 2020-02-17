Janhvi Kapoor Shares Sweet Message As 'Gunjan Saxena' Biopic Gets A New Release Date

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in 2018 with Dhadak. She was last seen in the horror anthology Ghost Stories on Netflix. Her next appearance on the big screen was supposed to be in March 2020 with her film Gunjan Saxena. But now the movie has been pushed ahead and Janhvi revealed the new release date with a sweet message.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Got 'teary-eyed' While Shooting For Gunjan Saxena's Biopic

Janhvi’s sweet message as Gunjan Saxena gets postponed

Janhvi Kapoor plays the lead role of IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena - the first female and Indian woman airforce pilot in combat along with Srividya Rajan. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was first slated to release on March 13, 2020. Posters for the same was out, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, and Janhvi even uploaded a picture with the real Gunjan Saxena.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor- Rajkummar Rao Starrer Roohi Afzana's New Still And Release Date Out

But now the release date has been pushed ahead which is more than one month from its initial date. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is now scheduled to release on April 24, 2020. Janhvi Kapoor revealed the news with a sweet message.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Comes To The Rescue Of A Paparazzi At The Airport; Watch

Even though Gunjan Saxena has been pushed ahead, the date, March 13, 2020, is not empty as another film has took it. The movie is much-awaited Angrezi Medium, which generated huge buzz with its trailer. It stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, and Radhika Madan.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biopic film directed by Sharan Sharma. It is produced under Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. Angad Bedi will also play a pivotal role in the movie, along with Vineet Kumar Singh.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Urges Fans To 'notice My Films Not My Gym Pants,' In A Recent Interview

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.