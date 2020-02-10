Janhvi Kapoor Urges Fans To 'notice My Films Not My Gym Pants,' In A Recent Interview

Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut with the film Dhadak in 2018. Since then, she has been a favourite of the paparazzi. She is followed around whereever she walks into, may it be the gym or the airport. When asked about how does she feels to be papped all the time, she says that she wants to be more talked about with regards to her career and not her gym life.

Janhvi Kapoor's interview

Janhvi Kapoor opened up to a news publication about her choice of media coverage. She spoke about how she wants her films to be the centre of attention and not her gym pants. Janhvi Kapoor has been relatively comfortable with media around in the past two years. She had recently revealed in an interview that she was once clueless about what to do in front of the camera, but now she is much more comfortable.

Janhvi Kapoor was asked about her upcoming films as well, along with the challenges associated to it. To this, she answered that she has learned about herself more than ever in the last two years and also her perspective towards cinema has changed. Janhvi revealed that she has a more diverse taste in cinema now and it affects the choices she makes.

Janhvi Kapoor was also asked about the sudden rise in fame after the release of her first film. She recalled that some of the people walked in praising her work, but there were some who only talked about her outfits! She stressed on the fact that she hopes that in future people watch more films of her and remember her for her work rather than her gym pants or looks. She also recalls that the attention she got before her first film was awkward, however, right now she deserves the fame, as she has done one film. She is habituated of people following and calling her for pictures, as its all a part of the trade.

