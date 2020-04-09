Janhvi Kapoor's Close-up Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Her Ethereal Beauty

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising upcoming talents in Bollywood. Although she has appeared on the screen a handful of times, the Bollywood newbie surely has won many hearts. She is not only known for her phenomenal performances, but also for her amazing sense of fashion. Janhvi Kapoor is very active on social media and is often seen sharing updates about her life with her fans. She posted a few close-up pictures on her Instagram and her fans are in awe of her beauty. Check out some of the close-up pictures from Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor’s photos

Janhvi Kapoor is a vision to behold as she poses for the close-up picture. She wore pink coloured eye shadow and kept her blush a light shade of pink. She highlighted her eyes with some kohl and added some mascara to give volume to her eyelashes. Janhvi Kapoor left her hair open and gave her hair a wet look to add glamour to the look.

In the close-up picture, Janhvi Kapoor wore a white feathered dress and wore her hair up in a stylish bun. She kept her makeup light and added some white coloured eyeshadow and a light pink coloured lipstick. Janhvi Kapoor wore a pair of diamond earrings to complete the look.

Janhvi Kapoor looked breath-taking in a blue coloured dress. She kept her makeup to a minimum and added a light lip gloss. She left her hair open and posed for the lens. Janhvi Kapoor looked like a dream come true in the outdoor photoshoot.

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn as she wore dramatic red lipstick and kept her makeup minimum. She wore a white coloured top and left her hair open for the photoshoot. She made heads turn with her dramatic poses and her elegant yet classy messy hair look.

Janhvi Kapoor looks glamorous as she posed for the lens in a white coloured pantsuit. The actor wore nude coloured makeup and paired with a similar nude coloured lipstick. She left her hair open in soft curls which framed her face perfectly. Janhvi Kapoor highlighted her eyes with some kohl and some mascara.

