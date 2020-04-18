Janhvi Kapoor Poses With 'Panda' As Khushi Kapoor Takes A Snap

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to grab the fame with her upcoming films in Bollywood. She will be seen starring in films that will cover quite a few genres, ranging from horror comedy to biopics. She recently posted a magazine cover photo that features her Panda and was clicked by none other than Khushi Kapoor, her sister. Read on to know more about this photo post here:

Janhvi Kapoor's photo with her Panda

On April 17, 2020, Janhvi Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and posted a photo that was clicked by Khushi Kapoor. In the photo the Dhadak actor is seen all happy and bubbly, holding her pet dog 'Panda'. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the photo saying, "I like to tell myself that Panda likes me more than it seems like in this photo... 🐼🙃👼🏻" Here is the post:

ALSO READ | Courteney Cox, Kim Kardashian, And Jared Leto's Meticulously Organised Kitchens; See Pics

ALSO READ | Iulia Vantur Croons Salman Khan's Song 'Jag Ghoomeya', Fans React; Watch Video

Here are the photo credits by Kapoor:

Photographer: Khushi Kapoor (@khushi05k)

Stylist + Creatives: Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem)

Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto)

Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr)

Actor’s PR agency: HYPE (@hypenq_pr)."

Fans showed their love by their several positive comments on the post. A fan by the handle name pooja_kumar530 said, "O M G, love this picture!" A fan named Varun Sharma commented saying, "Supercuteeeee❤️❤️" Another fan by the IG handle name MayhemMonk said, "Can't wait to see you with my favourite Rajkumar Raaaao♥ in Ruhi Afsha."

ALSO READ | Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Adam Levine And Others Raise $1.75 Million For Charity



Kapoor will be seen sharing the big screen with the Newton actor Rajkummar Rao in an upcoming horror-comedy flick titled Roohi Afzana. It will be Rao's second horror-comedy, first being Stree. Fans are eagerly waiting for the theatrical release of the film.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police's Nostalgic Tweet Urges Citizens To Avoid 'Nukkad' Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.