Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka replies to fan's query seeking update on CBI probe

The truth of the Sushant Singh Rajput case has still not been revealed by authorities, even eight months after his untimely demise. Amid lack of updates from the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the case, fans seem to be losing patience. Recently, the late actor’s sister Priyanka Singh stated that they were trying their best to seek an update from the investigating agency.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister on seeking CBI update

Priyanka Singh had recently shared a heartwarming memory of Sushant from the movie Sonchiriya that completed two years on Monday. She recalled an image from the shooting, where SSR was dressed as a dacoit and remembered getting excited about it while saying that he weaved ‘unbelievable magic’ as an actor.

In the comments, one netizen made a ‘humble request’, asking if it was possible for their family lawyer to seek an update from the CBI in the case. Priyanka replied that they were on it ‘every second’ to get to the bottom of the truth.

We are on it every second,believe me if you can — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) March 1, 2021

She also responded to a comment on people making a film on Sushant’s case.

Priyanka replied that they were ‘legally tackling’ such ideas, calling it ‘stupid mundane sabotage’ and that the ‘genius’ of her brother could not be damaged by it. She added that they were going to announce it legally soon.

We are legally tackling this and every such move. Don’t worry... the genius of our brother can’t be lost to such stupid mundane sabotage. We will announce it legally soon.🙏 — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) March 1, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. While the Mumbai Police called it a ‘suicide’, his fans and even celebrities found loopholes and alleged foul play. His family got an FIR registered against Rhea Chakraborty and others alleging harassment, embezzlement and more.

The Supreme Court then ordered the transfer of the case to the CBI, after pleas from the Bihar government and a movement seeking ‘justice’ online. The CBI questioned many of the accused but did not share anything concrete till now. The Enforcement Directorate investigated the financial improprieties and the Narcotics Control Bureau too joined in the case over the alleged involvement of the accused into drugs, even arresting some of the names, who are out on bail.

The last major update in the case was the CBI responding to a formal query by Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy in December, that the investigation was still on, and all angles were being looked into.

