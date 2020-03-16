The Debate
Janhvi Kapoor Croons Lata Mangeshkar's 'Bholi Si Surat', Video Gets Netizens Talking

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor came in the radar of netizens when she sang Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar's hit song Bholi Si Surat. Check out what netizens have to say

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is just one film old, has managed to create a huge fanbase on the internet. There are a couple of internet users who seemingly always keep a keen eye on Janhvi Kapoor's whereabouts. Recently, when a video of Janhvi Kapoor singing a popular Bollywood song went viral on the internet, it turned out to be the next hot topic for the trolls. The netizens flooded the comments section with mean comments and started trolling her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Interestingly, in a video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen vocalising Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar's hit song Bholi Si Surat. Janhvi Kapoor was seen imitating an adorable expression as well. Many of her fans started adoring Janhvi Kapoor in the comments section. Though the video garnered over 2 lakh views, a section of internet users also started targetting the Dhadak actor. 

Watch the video below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Pointing about the same, a user wrote, 'Lata ji abhi talwar le k nikli hai bs aa rhi hogi ...', another user left a sarcastic comment which read, '50 rupaya kat overacting ka😂'. While many criticised Janhvi, a user started comparing her with Sara and wrote, 'No offence but plz try to be who you are rather than copying and behaving like Sara Ali Khan'. On the other hand, many other users poured their love with fire and heart emoticons in the comments section. Quite a few of her fans also termed her clip as 'cute' and 'innocent'.

