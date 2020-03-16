Janhvi Kapoor Croons Lata Mangeshkar's 'Bholi Si Surat', Video Gets Netizens Talking

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is just one film old, has managed to create a huge fanbase on the internet. There are a couple of internet users who seemingly always keep a keen eye on Janhvi Kapoor's whereabouts. Recently, when a video of Janhvi Kapoor singing a popular Bollywood song went viral on the internet, it turned out to be the next hot topic for the trolls. The netizens flooded the comments section with mean comments and started trolling her.

READ | Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In These South Indian Half Sarees, See Pics

Interestingly, in a video, Janhvi Kapoor is seen vocalising Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar's hit song Bholi Si Surat. Janhvi Kapoor was seen imitating an adorable expression as well. Many of her fans started adoring Janhvi Kapoor in the comments section. Though the video garnered over 2 lakh views, a section of internet users also started targetting the Dhadak actor.

READ | Janhvi Kapoor's Video Nailing back Squats Will Give You Fitness Goals; WATCH

Watch the video below:

READ | Deepika Padukone To Janhvi Kapoor | Celeb-inspired Ways To Design A Stylish Blouse

Pointing about the same, a user wrote, 'Lata ji abhi talwar le k nikli hai bs aa rhi hogi ...', another user left a sarcastic comment which read, '50 rupaya kat overacting ka😂'. While many criticised Janhvi, a user started comparing her with Sara and wrote, 'No offence but plz try to be who you are rather than copying and behaving like Sara Ali Khan'. On the other hand, many other users poured their love with fire and heart emoticons in the comments section. Quite a few of her fans also termed her clip as 'cute' and 'innocent'.

READ | Ira Khan & Janhvi Kapoor Are Both Their Daddy's Girls & These Pictures Prove It; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.