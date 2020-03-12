Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In These South Indian Half Sarees, See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor who was last seen in Ronnie Screwvala's Netflix web series Ghost Stories seems to have a super-busy year ahead. The Dhadak actor has some riveting films in her kitty, with the biggest production houses. From the Gunjan Saxena biopic to Mr Lele opposite Varun Dhawan, she is also working with the heartthrob of the nation Kartik Aaryan in the romantic comedy Dostana 2.

Apart from her work, Janhvi Kapoor is widely adored for her uber-chic taste in fashion. From her traditional outfits to western attires, the actor slays in every attire she wears. Janhvi Kapoor is a half South Indian and half Punjabi by ethnicity and she loves to wear South Indian sarees. Talking about her photos on social media, her Instagram handle is filled with some charming pictures of her in South-Indian half sarees. Take a look-

Janhvi Kapoor's stunning south Indian half saree's

Janhvi Kapoor's gorgeous pink and beige half saree

In this Janhvi Kapoor's photo, she looks adorable in this beguiling pink and beige south Indian half saree. What adds to her beauty in this photo is her traditional 'jhumkas' and endearing smile.

The actor looks breathtaking in red

Janhvi Kapoor's outfits choices are always very eye-pleasing. Her style is comfortable yet fashionable. In this photo, the Dostana 2 actor looks radiant and gleams with panache in this royal red south Indian half saree with gold border. Her matching 'jhumkas' and gold bangles accentuate her overall look beautifully.

She looks ethereal in this pastel coloured half south-Indian saree

Janhvi looks ravishing in this pastel pink half south Indian saree. She looks really happy with posing with her half brother Arjun Kapoor. The two share a great siblings bond and are often spotted on various family dinners together.

Janhvi looks scintillating in fluorescent green and gold half south Indian saree

JK looks drop-dead gorgeous in this ethnic saree with shades of green and gold. Her cute hairdo and minimalistic makeup make Janhvi look majestic in this photo.

