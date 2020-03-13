The Debate
The Debate
Janhvi Kapoor's Video Nailing back Squats Will Give You Fitness Goals; WATCH

Bollywood News

Janhvi Kapoor's gym recently shared a video of her nailing back squats. This video will give you fitness goals and make you want to hit the gym this weekend

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for Dostana 2 with Kartik Aryan in Mumbai and was spotted hitting the gym like she usually does every time she is in Mumbai. A video of her going to the gym has surfaced, and this video will motivate you to hit the gym this weekend as well. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor sweating it out in the gym.  

Read Also| Janhvi Kapoor And Karishma Tanna's Photos In Stunning Red Sarees; Check It Out

Janhvi Kapoor's video nailing back squats

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A N T I G R A V I T Y (@antigravity_club) on

This video was shared by the gym Janhvi Kapoor works out at. In the video, Janhvi is seen sporting a red top and a gym belt to help her do the squats. Janhvi is seen doing back squats while lifting 45 KGs of weights. She is seen nailing her workout. In the caption, we can see that her trainer is very happy with Janhvi Kapoor's fitness regime and the progress she is making.

Read Also| Ira Khan & Janhvi Kapoor Are Both Their Daddy's Girls & These Pictures Prove It; See Here

According to the caption, we also learned that Janhvi had got an injury. But she is pushing herself harder to get a good work out session. The clip of Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram doing squats with an injury is extremely motivating.

Read Also| Ira Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Rock Classic Red Gowns In Completely Unique Ways; See Pictures

On a professional front

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In this film, she will be playing the role of an IAF pilot who flew in the combat zone of 1999 India-Pakistan war. She will be seen alongside Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi in the film. Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of releases this year with Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

Read Also| After Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor Has A Cute Conversation With Paps, WATCH

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
