Janhvi Kapoor's Video Nailing back Squats Will Give You Fitness Goals; WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for Dostana 2 with Kartik Aryan in Mumbai and was spotted hitting the gym like she usually does every time she is in Mumbai. A video of her going to the gym has surfaced, and this video will motivate you to hit the gym this weekend as well. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor sweating it out in the gym.

Janhvi Kapoor's video nailing back squats

This video was shared by the gym Janhvi Kapoor works out at. In the video, Janhvi is seen sporting a red top and a gym belt to help her do the squats. Janhvi is seen doing back squats while lifting 45 KGs of weights. She is seen nailing her workout. In the caption, we can see that her trainer is very happy with Janhvi Kapoor's fitness regime and the progress she is making.

According to the caption, we also learned that Janhvi had got an injury. But she is pushing herself harder to get a good work out session. The clip of Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram doing squats with an injury is extremely motivating.

On a professional front

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In this film, she will be playing the role of an IAF pilot who flew in the combat zone of 1999 India-Pakistan war. She will be seen alongside Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi in the film. Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of releases this year with Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.

