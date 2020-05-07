Khushi Kapoor Not Pleased With Janhvi's Dance Steps; Watch Adorable Throwback Video

With Khushi Kapoor enrolling for film studies in New York, reports of her ‘impending’ debut, following in the footsteps of her sister Janhvi, are doing the rounds. However, even before that, Sridevi’s younger daughter has been enjoying a fan following on social media and among the paparazzi. That’s the reason numerous pictures of Khushi keep surfacing on social media and going viral.

READ: Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Game Night With Khushi, Boney; Exults Over This 'rare Moment'

After a family photograph of the Kapoor family from many years had gone viral, now a video of the Kapoor sisters goofily dancing around as kids has surfaced. The sisters seemed to be inspired by what played on TV, as they tried their hands at ball dancing.

While Janhvi held her little sister, the latter is not too pleased and suggests to do steps in a certain way, by saying ‘nai aise.’ Janhvi cutely shouts ‘please’ to irritate her sister, before they smilingly walk into the camera.

Here’s the video

This childhood throwback video of #JanhviKapoor dancing with sister #KhushiKapoor is too cute to be missed. pic.twitter.com/RaYXFVIplm — Box Office India (@boxofficeindia) May 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the Kapoor sisters have been keeping their fans engaged with regular posts amid the lockdown. Be it shooting for fun TikTok videos, playing cards with father Boney Kapoor, poking fun at each other and even cooking, the sisters’ moments become a talking point among the fans.

READ:Khushi Kapoor Seems To Have “glown Up” Gracefully Over The Years, Watch Video

While, it is not clear when Khushi will eventually make her debut, Janhvi has multiple films in her kitty. After a successful debut in Dhadak, followed by Ghost Stories, the youngster will feature in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi-Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht. However, the releases are all set to get delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ:Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Picture With Khushi Kapoor As She Struggles To Climb Rocks

READ:Janhvi Kapoor's Picture As Bald Baby Is Totally Adorable, Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.